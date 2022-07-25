Rights group seeks arrest of former Sri Lanka president

A rights group documenting alleged abuses in Sri Lanka has filed a criminal complaint with Singapore s attorney general, seeking the arrest of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for his role in the South Asian nation s decades-long civil war.

The International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) said Rajapaksa committed grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions during the civil war in 2009 when he was country s defence chief, according to a copy of the complaint seen by Reuters.

The South Africa-based ITJP argued that based on universal jurisdiction the alleged abuses were subject to prosecution in Singapore, where he fled after months of unrest over his country s economic crisis.—Reuters