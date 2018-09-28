Rich tributes paid to martyred youth

Srinagar

Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Tral, Tangdar, Bandipora and Sopore areas of the territory.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui in a statement in Srinagar said that the best tribute to was to continue their struggle with utmost sincerity and honesty.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying glowing tributes to the martyrs in Bandipora, Tral, Tangdhar and Sopore, said the whole nation is indebted to the sacrifices of martyrs.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in a statement in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the martyrs and said that their sacrifices were the assets for the ongoing freedom movement.

He said that all the martyrs had conveyed a message that the Kashmiri people would never surrender despite all atrocities and excesses perpetrated by the troops.

The Chairman of United Jihad Council, Syed Salahuddin in his statement paid tributes to the martyrs and said that it was the responsibility and duty of Kashmiris to uphold and cherish these sacrifices.—KMS

