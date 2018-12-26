Remembering Quaid

The 25th of December this year (2018) marked the 143rd birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the person who played a vital role in making a separate homeland for the Muslim of the subcontinent. On the auspicious day, several ceremonies were conducted across the country with the aim of educating the younger generation about the struggle and sacrifices of the founder of the nation for acquiring a separate homeland for Muslims.

It is the responsibility of public and private institutions alike to conduct ceremonies and events every year on this day to pay homage to the Father of the Nation. Also the citizens of the country should actively participate in such events as an expression of their patriotism and love for the homeland.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN

Kech Turbat

Share on: WhatsApp