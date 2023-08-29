IN a sombre realty that cannot be ignored, Pakistan finds itself increasingly caught in the throes of a recurring and relentless adversary: climate change. River Sutlej is in high floods over the past many weeks after India released water following heavy rains in northern states. The high water flow in Sutlej River moved downstream on Monday after causing widespread devastation in villages and riverine settlements around Bahawalpur City. According to Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, the Administration had moved over 128,000 people and over 50,000 livestock to safety before the water entered these areas.

Firstly, the Punjab government really deserves appreciation for promptly responding to the rescue and relief efforts. Coordination amongst different departments for such a large scale evacuation is commendable and showcases the importance of preparedness and swift action in the face of natural disasters. Last year, the country witnessed unprecedented floods in the regions of Sindh and Balochistan which inflicted loss of billions of dollars to the economy. And now the province of Punjab is bearing the brunt of flooding in Sutlej River. Various crops such as that of cotton, corn and fodder, face the risk of being destroyed by the flood waters. According to the PDMA spokesperson, human settlements and thousands of acres of crops have already been destroyed in villages and riverine areas in seven districts along the Sutlej River. Agriculture is the backbone of the nation’s economy and sustenance and the destruction of farmlands presents a dire threat to food security, risking also a ripple effect that could destabilize not only local economies but the nation as a whole. The impact on food security, a matter of immediate concern, demands multifaceted strategies from climate adaptation to international collaboration. While the government’s rescue efforts are praiseworthy, they also serve as a reminder that proactive planning, early warning system and community education are integral components of disaster management. By investing in climate-resilient infrastructure and promoting eco-friendly practices, we can begin to mitigate the impact of future floods. The developed nations have a special responsibility to come forward and help countries like Pakistan to build defences against flooding.