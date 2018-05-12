Rain turns weather pleasant

ISLAMABAD :Different parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are receiving intermittent rains which has turned the weather pleasant on Saturday morning. According to Pakistan meteorological department (PMD), currently rain is continuing in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Jhelum, Chitral and Malakand Division and likely to affect during next 3-4 days, Radio Pakistan reported. Dark clouds are blanketing the upper Punjab and different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rain-thundershower with gusty winds/dust-storm is expected at isolated places in KP, FATA, Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Multan, D.G.Khan, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Quetta, Zhob and Kalat divisions. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country, the report suggested.

