Rain, thunderstorm expected in most parts of country

Islamabad

Met office Wednesday forecast rain/thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at scattered places in Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions. A westerly wave is effecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to become stronger during next 12 to 24hours. This westerly wave is likely to persist in upper parts till Thursday.

Widespread rain/thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) occurred in Balochistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, Punjab, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Following rainfalls were recorded in millimetres during Last 24 hours:

Balochistan: Pasni 25, Turbat 24, Ormara, Lasbella 12, Jiwani 11, Panjgur 05, Sibbi, Dalbandin, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob 4, Gwadar 3, Quetta (Samungli 3, Sheikh Manda 1), Barkhan 2, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar (AP 16, City 15), Bannu 12, Cherat 9, Risalpur 8, Dir, Kakul 7, Malamjabba 5, Chitral, Pattan 4, Parachinar, Saidu Sharif, Balakot 3, Kalam 2, Drosh 1, Sindh: Moenjodaro 13, Larkana 12, Rohri 10, Sukkur 9, Jacobabad 8, Padidan 7, Dadu 2, Shaheed Benazirabad 1, Kashmir.—APP

