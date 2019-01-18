Rain, thunderstorm expected

Islamabad

Rain, thunderstorm is likely at isolated places of Rawalpindi division during next 24 hours whereas mainly dry weather to continue in most parts of the country.

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during this time span.

A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Saturday and likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday, Met office reported.

Focal person District Health Authority Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that rain would not only end the threat of smog in the city but also help to reduce seasonal diseases including dry cough, cold, chest, throat infections and other health problems caused by the long dry spell.—APP

