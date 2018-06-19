Rain at scattered places likely

Islamabad

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), showers are expected in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, where it rained a day earlier as well. Peshawar and various parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Northern areas, a real spot for the tourists would receive rain besides downing of temperature, touched 40C, 41C and 42C in the current month.

The Multan Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

He said Pre-monsoon rains are expected to will continue through to June 19 at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Yesterday, light drizzle turned Karachi’s weather pleasant bringing the metropolis’ temperature to normal range, which remained in the grip of the intense heat in last few weeks.—APP