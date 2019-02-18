Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars defeat Karachi Kings

Observer Report

Dubai

Shane Watson led the Quetta Gladiators to victory with an 81-run knock against Islamabad United in the sixth match and Lahore Qalandars defeated Karachi Kings by 22 runs in the 2019 PSL at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Gladiators beat United by seven wickets after the latter set a 158-run target. Alongside Watson’s 81 runs off 55 balls Umar Akmal also put 44 runs on the scoreboard for Quetta.

Though Lahore could muster only 138 for 6, their bowlers Haris Rauf with a fine spell of 4 for 23, backed by Rahat Ali (3 for 19) and Shaheen Afridi (2 for 20) bowled out Karachi for 116 runs in 19.5 overs.

Karachi Kings, after winning the toss, elected to bowl.Openers Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akhtar put on 50 runs in the first six overs. Though no boundaries were scored off the first over of Mohammad Amir, from the next over from Usman Shinwari, the batsmen scored freely.

