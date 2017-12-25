Quaid’s birth anniversary today

Islamabad

The birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah is being celebrated today throughout the country with zeal and fervour. The Quaid was born in Karachi on 25 December 1876.

The main programme of the day will be Quran Khawani and change of guard ceremony at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi. Sindh Governor and Chief Minister Sindh will visit the Mazar to pay homage to Father of the Nation.

To mark the day, several programmes including seminars, conferences and sports events have been arranged in cities and towns to pay tribute to the great leader and highlight his life and leadership.

His achievement of Pakistan was unparalleled in the annuals of history.

Today is a public holiday and national flag have been hoisted atop public and private buildings.

A large number of people from all walks of life will visit the tomb of the great leader today to pay tribute to him for his services, he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.