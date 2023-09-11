Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Monday held another meeting with his legal team in Attock Jail, denying reports of any ‘deal’. The PTI legal team comprising Naeem Haider Panjotha, Umair Niazi and Shoaib Shaheen met Imran Kan in Attock jail Monday.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Naeem Haider Panjotha said that PTI chief had denied reports of any deal, reiterating that the only solution to country’s ‘economic disaster’ was ‘immediate and transparent elections’.

The lawyer further said that a contempt petition has been filed against the Superintendent Jail, adding that an action would be taken on non-submission of the answer in the court. Responding to a question, he said that they had been informed that a proceeding regarding cipher case will be held in Attock Jail on September 14. Earlier, the lawyers said that PTI chief Imran Khan was ready for talks with everyone but with only elections on the agenda. Former premier Imran Khan, who is in judicial custody till September 13 in cipher case, has been incarcerated in Attock prison since his arrest on August 5.