PTCL ‘Fun & Sports Gala’ concludes

Islamabad

PTCL organized a week-long Fun & Sports Gala for its employees and their families in Islamabad. The event comprised of various sports categories including Cricket, Badminton, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis & Squash. There were also some exciting recreational activities like jumping castles, slides, horse riding and face-painting for children.

The North Zone won the grand finale of Cricket, which was held in F-9 Park, Islamabad. The Guest of Honor, Mohammad Waseem, former national cricket player, along with Dr. Daniel Ritz, President & CEO, PTCL and Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, distributed the trophies amongst the winners and runner-ups.

All the teams and participants displayed true sportsmanship throughout the tournament, where the audience cheered for their favorite teams and players. Badminton was won by the North Zone in male category and HQ in female category, HQ men & women teams clinched the trophies in Table Tennis, whereas HQ got first position in both Squash and Lawn Tennis.

On the occasion, Dr. Daniel Ritz, President & CEO, PTCL, said, “I would like to thank the employees from all across the country for actively participating and contributing towards making this Sports Gala a success, and would like to congratulate the winning teams and players. It is PTCL’s endeavor to promote employee engagement with such activities, developing a healthy culture and also providing them a platform where they interact with each other outside office environment.”

Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, also congratulated the winning teams and players. He further stated that, “PTCL has a diverse culture, where we always give value to our employees’ well-being to lead a healthy lifestyle and encourage them to participate in more such events.”

The Sports Gala concluded on a positive note, where the senior management applauded the winners and encouraged the runner-ups and other contestants to continue to work hard and keep participating with full enthusiasm and zeal.—PR

