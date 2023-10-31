The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 539.09 points, a positive change of 1.06 percent, closing at 51,482.93 points against 50,943.84 points the previous day.

A total of 286,621,604 shares valuing Rs11.445 billion were traded during the day as compared to 350,834,756 shares valuing Rs10.607 billion the previous day.

As many as 351 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 232 of them recorded gains and 100 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Refinery with 32,398,721 shares at Rs.10.30 per share, Bank of Punjab with 20,348,145 shares at Rs.4.14 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 15,202,972 shares at Rs.1.29 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.325.00 per share price, closing at Rs.22,225.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize with a Rs.199.88 rise in its per share price to Rs7,850.00.

Sapphire FiberXD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.86.3 per share closing at Rs1,071.00, followed by Bhanero Textile XD with a Rs.59.99 decline to close at Rs.930.00.—APP