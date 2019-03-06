Protest against non-payment of salaries

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A good number of sanitation workers of Shikarpur Municipal Committee took out protest rally against Deputy Commissioner and Municipal Committee Shikarpur for not releasing their monthly salaries in front of Shikarpur Press Club, here on Tuesday. The rally was led by Bishan Lal, Hari Lal, Raja Das, Irfan Ahmed Abro, sanitary Inspector, and Kishore Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders expressed their serious concerned over the stoppage of the monthly salary of 240 sanitation workers including sanitation inspectors for four months owing to which who have been deprived to get essential commodities and who have been compelled to die with hunger and poverty.

Protesters further said that who have also met with Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur Rahim Bakhsh Matilo, but DC, they alleged, enable to resolve the issue of monthly salary in spite of that who have been discharging their duties on daily basis. They asked for the high ups to take notice of the stoppage salaries and they play their pivotal role to issue the monthly salaries for the larger interests of the families of the sanitary workers.

