President, Dr. Arif Alvi Monday asked the banking institutions to take measures to further strengthening financial inclusion and gender equality in the sector.

Besides provision of easy and accessible financial services to women and differently abled persons, he emphasized the banking sector to focus on providing more employment opportunities and financing facilities as well as extending job training and financial literacy to them.

The president was chairing a meeting with representatives of banking industry held here at Sindh Governor House to review progress on initiatives aimed at financial inclusion of women and differently abled persons, progress on measures taken to ensure employment and financial opportunities for them and other issues of banking industry.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of State Bank of Pakistan and Chief Executive Officers of different commercial banks. Terming meaningful participation of women in economic activities as vital for progress and prosperity of the country, the president said that it was encouraging to see the ratio of female in bank account holders and banking sector jobs had recorded a significant growth in previous years but still more efforts were required by the sector to promote gender equality and inclusion of all segments of the society for achieving the objectives of inclusive banking.

He said that the jobs for the people with disabilities could be tailored in the banking industry and the process of bank account opening could be eased further. —APP