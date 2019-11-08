PPL clinches top award for corporate philanthropy

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) once again bagged the top slot for corporate philanthropy as declared by the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) based on their prestigious annual corporate philanthropy survey for 2018.

This is the 15th consecutive year in which the company clinched the award for highest volume of donations. President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi conferred the award to PPL during the launch of the study on Pakistan Diaspora Philanthropy in the UK and Corporate Philanthropy Awards 2018 jointly organized by PCP and British Council Pakistan at Marriott Hotel, Islamabad on November 7.

As a leading national E&P company, corporate philanthropy has been the cornerstone of PPL’s operations. The company has a diverse and vibrant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme with need-based, long-term projects aimed at raising the profile of deserving communities around operational areas as well as in large urban centres. The company has dedicated 1.5 percent of its annual pre-tax-profit for CSR initiatives with actual spending crossing, well beyond this mark. During 2018-2019, the company’s CSR’s spending was Rs.1.308 billion which is about 1.7 percent of its pre-tax-profit for the year.