Policy instability stalls auto sector growth, capacity utilisation

Pakistan’s automotive sector continues to face structural challenges, including policy inconsistency, low capacity utilisation, and rising reliance on used car imports.

Pakistan remains one of only 16 countries worldwide capable of manufacturing passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. Seven of the top ten global automotive brands now operate in Pakistan, positioning it as a potential investment destination for original equipment manufacturers.

The automotive sector currently contributes approximately 2.8% to Pakistan’s GDP and provides employment to around 1.8 million people. Despite the presence of 31 global brands, only 30% of the installed production capacity of 600,000 vehicles per year is being utilised, compared to 84% utilization in 2017–2018.

Key contributing factors include the high share of used car imports, frequent policy shifts, and a complex taxation structure.

Highlighting 10-year market trends across Asia at the 8th Journalists Summit, Indus Motor Company CEO Ali Asghar Jamali compared Pakistan with India, the Philippines, and Vietnam. While India’s automotive market grew by 60% over the past decade, and the Philippines and Vietnam recorded growth of 71% and 180% respectively, Pakistan’s growth remained at 15%, reflecting the impact of inconsistent policies, excessive used car imports and frequent regulatory changes.

Jamali expressed his sincere appreciation to Mr Haroon Akhtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Mr Saif Anjum, Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production, and Mr Hamad Ali Mansoor, CEO of the Engineering Development Board, for their concerted efforts in abolishing the baggage scheme for used car imports.

He noted that this landmark policy decision marks a significant step toward strengthening Pakistan’s local automotive manufacturing sector. By discouraging the influx of used vehicles, the initiative is expected to enhance demand for locally assembled cars, support industrial growth, generate employment and effectively reduce idle production capacity within the country’s automotive industry.

Addressing concerns around foreign exchange, the company noted that local vehicle assembly accounts for just 2.08% of total imports, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan. In contrast, imports of Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicles have increased from 0.03% in 2023 to 0.78% in 2026. Comparatively, the automotive manufacturing sector’s share in import bills stands at 15.4% in the United States, 11.5% in the United Kingdom, 10.2% in Germany, 5.1% in Japan, 3.2% in China, and 3% in India.

Mr Jamali emphasised the need for a stable, long-term automotive policy framework for 2026–2031, with minimal amendments, to support localisation and protect existing investments. He stated that Indus Motor Company will await the Government of Pakistan’s policy announcement and will accordingly formulate its strategy in alignment with the policy direction. The company maintains a comprehensive range of solutions tailored to the Pakistani market, which will be implemented in line with the Government’s policy framework.

He also highlighted Toyota’s contributions in Pakistan over the past 35 years, including investments of $736 million, with an additional $300 million planned over the next five years. The company has contributed $6.3 billion in taxes and helped prevent $6.5 billion in foreign exchange outflows through localised production. Its ecosystem, including dealerships and vendor networks, supports employment for over 55,000 individuals.

Indus Motor Company’s manufacturing facility operates in line with Toyota’s global quality standards, including recognition by Toyota Motor Corporation, Japan, as a “Zero Defect Facility” in Asian plants. The company also manages the country’s largest sheet metal parts plant and a 6.6-megawatt roof-mounted solar power system. Its corporate social responsibility initiatives reached more than 200,000 beneficiaries in the last fiscal year, spanning education, healthcare, environment, road safety, sports, and community development programs.

Concluding his remarks, Mr Jamali reiterated that consistent policies, investment-friendly financing mechanisms, and a stronger focus on localisation are critical to improving capacity utilisation, attracting foreign investment, and positioning Pakistan’s automotive sector as a driver of sustainable economic growth.