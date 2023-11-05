In a demonstration of zero tolerance towards drug-related activities, the Keamari district police, acting on the directives of Karachi’s Additional IG Khadim Hussain Rind, has apprehended a police officer on charges of drug peddling.SSP Airf Aslam Rao announced on Friday that Head Constable Abdullah, who was stationed at the Investigation Unit of the Baldia police station last month, was arrested on Friday.

The arrest came in response to allegations of his involvement in facilitating drug peddling. Subsequently, Abdullah was suspended from duty and transferred to the Garden Headquarters, and departmental proceedings were initiated against him.Arrest of Abdullah was prompted by information provided by Afaq, a drug peddler who had been arrested by Baldia police. Afaq said he had been purchasing drugs from Head Constable.