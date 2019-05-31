PRIME Minister Imran Khan has made an impassioned appeal to all citizens to take advantage of the assets declaration scheme announced by the Government and become part of the formal tax system. In a special message to the nation, he pointed out that just one percent of the population was paying taxes and it would be unfair to expect them to continue to feed the remaining 99 per cent.

The Prime Minister has drawn attention of the nation to a critical issue on which hinges the economic future of the country. The problem of extremely low tax-to-GDP ratio has been there for a long time and the successive governments made endeavours to improve the situation but desirable progress has never been achieved. Assets declaration schemes were also issued in the past as part of the efforts to give opportunity to all those who did not declare their assets to do so and whiten the black money by paying certain tax. It was also claimed repeatedly that long arms of the law would reach out to all those who continue to evade tax but the governments lacked courage to take the bold step of making them accountable. Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to be determined to bring about a meaningful change in the prevailing situation and his administrative and policy measures are fully reflective of the resolve in this regard. Change of heads of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, the State Bank of Pakistan and the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) sent a loud and clear message that the Prime Minister was willing to go to any extent to realize the objective of improving the financial and economic health of the country.

The new team has not wasted a moment and has undertaken steps on a war footing to translate vision of the Prime Minister into reality and assets declaration scheme was one of them. Those who have not yet declared their assets must realize that the government and the law have favoured them by not making them answerable for tax evasion and it is high time that they make amends for the past mistakes. If an ordinary clerk and a teacher pay tax then there was absolutely no justification that an industrialist running a mill or a businessman earning hugely on a daily basis should not be even filer. Everyone knows that there are countless people in the country who even obtained loans from banks for their industries and made fortune by undertaking different ventures but contributed nothing to the national exchequer and instead availed tax exemptions for years and got their loans written off through political and other clouts in the decision-making circles. Why on earth you don’t pay taxes when you have a flourishing business, own houses in different parts of the country and abroad, have a bumper bank balance and enjoy all luxuries of life including vehicles of latest models? In this age of digitization, it is damn easy to identify these people and make them pay their due taxes and we hope the government would take advantage of the data collected from different sources for the purpose. However, mere collection of data would not serve the purpose if there is no capacity building of FBR. It should have necessary manpower, training and resources and powers to proceed against tax evaders and defaulters. We would also sensitize the authorities concerned against possible harassment of ordinary citizens as not all those who have bank accounts can be expected to be a filer. This is because even widows and indigents have bank accounts to receive stipends through various poverty alleviation schemes.

Similarly, widows have accounts to receive family pension and students have accounts to get scholarship and stipends. However, decision of the FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi to seek details of Benami accounts from all banks is a step in the right direction especially in the backdrop of reports that surfaced recently that these accounts were misused by influential people to hide their black money. It is also a misconception that 220 million people are not paying taxes. They might not be income tax payer but every citizen pays indirect taxes on a daily basis. The scope of increasing income tax would remain limited until and unless those with known income are made to pay their due taxes as presently majority of parliamentarians are paying less income tax than a government servant despite clear difference in their living styles. Exemptions available to the privilege class should be taken back with one go as there should be no discrimination and any favour to the influential and well-to-do creates heart burning as well. We also hope that people of Pakistan would respond to the sincere call of the Prime Minister about assets declaration and becoming part of the tax system by taking advantage of the scheme before its expiry on June 30.