PML-N celebrates Nawaz’s birthday

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Monday celebrated the 68th birthday of the party head Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by organizing a function at the party’s Naseerabad office in Lahore. Nawaz Sharif was born on December 25, 1949. Among others, the provincial minister and the party’s Lahore secretary general Khawaja Imran Nazir, Lord Mayor Lahore Col (retd) Mubasher Javed, Majid Zahoor MPA, Ghazlai Saleem Butt MPA and others spoke on the occasion.

The PML-N workers chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and prayed for his long life. Addressing the ceremony, Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted the achievements made by Nawaz Sharif for the country’s progress and well being of the people. He said that 10,000 MW of electricity was produced during four-year rule of Nawaz Sharif.

Khawaja Imran slammed the political opponents of the PML-N saying the country cannot make progress through making tall claims. For bringing visible change, hard work commitment and sincerity are required and the focus of all steps on the part of the PML-N leadership is to make the country progress and bring prosperity for its people.

Khawaja Imran Nazir said the political opponents of the PML-N are afraid of development agenda being pursued by the PML-N leadership. He said completion of Lahore Orange Train Project would provide comfortable journey to the people apart from bringing real change in lifestyle of the people. He said the PML-N would contest 2018 general elections on the basis of its performance.