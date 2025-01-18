PM: Pakistan first country to implement Digital FDI

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan has become the first country to implement the Digital Foreign Direct Investment initiative, launched by the World Economic Forum and the Digital Cooperation Organisation.

In a statement issued here, the prime minister said that Pakistan’s first Digital FDI project has been making ‘significant’ efforts to identify targets and promote digital progress. “It is an important milestone towards creating an investment-friendly environment in the country,” PM Shehbaz added.

He said that Pakistan’s Digital FDI project was a framework aimed at implementing digital infrastructure, digitisation and export of digital services. It would focus on sectors likely to attract foreign investment into the country, he added.

PM Shehbaz added that as the country is heading towards a vibrant digital economy, which was a vital step in achieving sustainable progress and prosperity. He said that the initiative reflected the government’s commitment to fostering economic growth. Earlier, the prime minister praised the World Bank’s $20 billion commitment to Pakistan under its first-ever 10-year Country Partnership Framework.

“CPF reflects the World Bank’s confidence in Pakistan’s economic resilience and potential. We look forward to strengthening our partnership as we align our efforts for creating lasting opportunities for our people,” the prime minister said in his post on X.

PM Shehbaz said that while focusing on six key areas, including child nutrition, quality education, clean energy, climate resilience, inclusive development, and private investment, CPF reflected Pakistan’s national priorities, as envisioned in its Home Grown Economic Transformation Plan. The prime minister deeply appreciated the efforts of the Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir and other colleagues who had worked day and night to strengthen Pakistan’s foundation for such transformative partnerships.