As nationwide protests erupted and hashtags against massive electricity bills started trending on social media, interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar finally called an “emergency meeting” regarding electricity rates today (Sunday).

The caretaker premier called the meeting in Islamabad on electricity rates and consumers’ bills with directions to the energy ministry and the electricity distribution companies to give a detailed briefing in this regard.

In the meeting, a statement from the PM Office stated, consultations will be held regarding giving maximum relief to consumers regarding electricity bills.

The general public and traders’ associations have initiated large-scale protests against soaring electricity bills and heavy taxes, with demonstrations being held in different cities pushing the government to finally take notice of the issue.