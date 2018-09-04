Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday launched a countrywide drive to plant 10 billion trees across the country within five years to counter challenges of global warming and deforestation. After launching the drive, the Premier told the media that Pakistan would be the seventh most affected country by global warming so enhancing the forest cover was crucial. Everyone must take part in the campaign to plant trees and plant trees; else the land would turn into a desert as the glaciers were already melting owing to global warming. Further, the massive plantation drive would also help to fight against growing pollution in the cities. Planting trees can reduce the soil erosion and make the weather moderate. Planting trees within 5 years can bring a massive success to reduce the rate of global warming in the country. As about 4% of Pakistan total land is covered by forests. Such campaign of planting trees can bring a huge increase in forest cover. However, PM Khan said the government would also make aware the young generation about the importance of trees and forests by inculcating the subject in educational curriculum. Such a great step is welcomed wholeheartedly as we naturally want our country to be green.

FIDA BALOCH

Turbat

