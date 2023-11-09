LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board has accepted Inzamamul Haq’s resignation as the chairman of the national men’s selection committee and junior selection committee and will announce his replacement in due course.

Haq voluntarily stepped down from his position on 30 October 2023 in order to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict of interest allegations.

A five-member fact-finding committee has been formed by the board to investigate allegations regarding conflict of interest reported in the media about the team selection process. The findings of this inquiry will be submitted to the PCB Management promptly.

He was appointed as the chairman of the national men’s selection committee on 7 August 2023 and was also appointed chairman of the junior men’s selection committee last month.

Earlier this week, the appointed former Test spinner Tauseef Ahmed as national chief selector on temporary basis after Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down over a conflict of interest.

Tauseef has been given the role of selection of national squad for the upcoming Australia tour after the World Cup 2023.

The new interim chief selector holds vast experience and insights into cricket and is likely to play a key role in shaping the national team.