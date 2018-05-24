PARC BoG meeting today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The 43rd meeting of PARC Board of Governors (BoG) is going to be held on 24th May (Thursday) here. The Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research and President of PARC Board of Governors Mr. Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan will preside over the 43rd Meeting of PARC BoG. In the meeting of the PARC Board of Governors, the Board will discuss research priorities and various issues of agriculture sector which include minutes of last BoG meeting, progress review 2017-18, production planning, cost of productions, crops scenario, policies for research, seed purity and quality, technologies, innovations future planning and the research agenda for 2018-19.

PARC- Board of Governors (BoG) is responsible for the overall control, direction and superintendence of the affairs of the Council. The Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Govt. of Pakistan is the President of BoG. The mandate of PARC- Board of Governors (BoG) is to review the annual research program of National Agricultural Research System (NABS) and to identify gaps in and priority issues for National Agricultural Research System (MARS) research agenda and suggest PARC (the apex body of NARS) and provincial agricultural research institutes to take necessary actions. PARC-BoG also facilitate effective coordination within and between the federal and provincial systems as well as between the federal/provincial agricultural research establishments.