The Israeli army said on Monday it had arrested prominent 22-year-old Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

“Ahed Tamimi was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Salih” near the city of Ramallah, an army spokesman told AFP.

“Tamimi was transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning.”

The activist was arrested during an Israeli army raid “aimed at apprehending individuals suspected of being involved in terrorist activities and incitement to hatred” in the north of the West Bank, the spokesman added.

When AFP inquired about the reasons for her arrest, a security source forwarded an Instagram post, which has circulated widely on social media and is attributed to the young activist.

According to the post, written in Arabic and Hebrew, she called for the massacre of Israelis in explicitly violent terms, referring to Hitler.

The activist’s mother, Nariman al-Tamimi, denied she wrote the post.