LAHORE – Pakistan’s young climbing prodigy Shehroze Kashif has become the youngest mountaineer in the world to summit 13 of 14 highest peaks in the world.
He achieved the milestone after successfully climbing the Cho Oyo, the world’s 6th highest peak in Tibet
He’s now one 8000er (Shishpangma) shy of becoming the youngest person in the world to achieve all the 14 highest peaks.
BREAKING: Shehroze Kashif, 21, becomes the youngest climber to summit 13 peaks of over 8,000m. He achieved this feat at around 3am pkt by scaling Cho Oyu, the 6th highest mountain. He's just one summit away from the world record of being youngest to summit all 14 8-thousanders. pic.twitter.com/JG6NakUfgK
— Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) October 5, 2023