LAHORE – Pakistan’s young climbing prodigy Shehroze Kashif has become the youngest mountaineer in the world to summit 13 of 14 highest peaks in the world.

He achieved the milestone after successfully climbing the Cho Oyo, the world’s 6th highest peak in Tibet

He’s now one 8000er (Shishpangma) shy of becoming the youngest person in the world to achieve all the 14 highest peaks.