Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 3 percent in the first quarter of the fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives account for a small amount of $981.410 million, which is 13.98 percent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $7018.956 million during July-September (2023-24), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring, leaving behind other countries such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and Maldives.

Pakistan’s exports to China witnessed an increase of 26.42 percent to $633.374 million in three months of this year from $501.000 million during last year while exports to Afghanistan also surged to $128.533 million from $127.157 million.

The country’s exports to Bangladesh however decreased by 38.28 percent to $144.506 million this year from $234.144 million whereas exports to Sri Lanka also dipped by 17.72 percent to $72.192 million from $87.743.

The exports to India decreased to $0.044 million from $0.101 million in the previous year.

Exports to Nepal declined by 5.34 percent to $0.797 million from 0.842 million while to Maldives increased by 11.97 percent to $1.964 million from 1.754 million, it added.—APP