The Permanent Mission of Pakistan to OIC organized a special event and photo exhibition at the OIC General Secretariat to commemorate the completion of four years since India’s unlawful actions on 5th August 2019 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The aim of the event was to shed light on India’s continuous human rights violations in IIOJK and its ongoing efforts to alter the demographics of the occupied territory.

The event was well-attended by representatives from OIC Member States, diplomats, OIC officials, Kashmiri diaspora, and media personnel. Distinguished speakers at the event included Ambassador Syed FawadSher, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to OIC, Ambassador Samir Baker (on behalf of the OIC Secretary General), Consul General of Pakistan Jeddah Mr. Khalid Majid, and Chairman Kashmir Committee Jeddah Mr. MasudPuri.

During the event, the speakers emphasized the seriousness of India’s aggression in IIOJK and highlighted the worsening plight of Kashmiris since August 5th, 2019. They strongly condemned India’s systematic campaign of oppression, which includes extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, collective punishments, and media blackouts. The speakers stressed that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory, and India’s attempts to present a facade of normalcy are only aimed at undermining the international status of the dispute while legitimizing its illegal occupation.

The speakers expressed gratitude to the OIC for its unwavering support to the Kashmir cause and urged the organization to intensify its efforts to hold India accountable for its oppressive actions.

Pakistan remains committed to advocating for a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. The only solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute lies in granting the people of IIOJK their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite, as prescribed by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi-led Hindutva regime revoked Article 370, which granted special status to the internationally recognized disputed territory, and imposed a brutal military and police siege.

From left to right: Ambassador FwadSher, Ambassador Samir Baker, Consul General Jeddah Khalid Majid, and MasudPuri.—PR