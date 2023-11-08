In the fiscal year 2023-24, Pakistan’s exports to China have shown a continuous surge for the fourth consecutive month, surpassing the figures from the corresponding months in the previous financial year, as per statistics provided by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Notably, Pakistan’s exports to China in October amounted to $321.3 million, exhibiting a substantial 58% increase from the $ 203.3 million recorded during October 2022, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday In September 2023, Pakistan’s exports to China has surged by 100.5%, reaching $ 350.2 million, compared to $ 174.7 million in the corresponding month of the previous financial year.

Similarly, in August 2023, Pakistan’s exports to China were recorded at $211 million, demonstrating a promising trend with an 81.6% increase compared to $ 116.2 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year. In July, the first month of FY 2023-24, Pakistan’s exports to China surged by 35.1%, totaling $ 168.5 million, marking significant growth compared to July 2022, where exports amounted to $ 124.7 million.