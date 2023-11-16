The International Monetary Fund has reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on the first review of a $3 billion bailout, where the country will receive $700 million after approval from the Fund’s Executive Board, the organisation said on Wednesday.

The IMF’s technical staff had initiated the first evaluation of the short-term loan agreement on Nov 2, which concluded on Nov 10.

In a statement, the Fund said that a team led by Nathan Porter was in Islamabad to hold discussions on the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement.

“The IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on the first review of their stabilisation programme supported by the IMF’s $3 billion SBA,” Porter said.

“The agreement is subject to approval of the IMF’s Executive Board. Upon approval, around $700m will become available bringing total disbursements under the programme to almost $1.9bn,” he said.

“Anchored by the stabilisation policies under the SBA, a nascent recovery is underway, buoyed by international partners’ support and signs of improved confidence,” Porter said.

He said that the steadfast execution of the FY24 budget, continued adjustment of energy prices, and renewed flows into the foreign exchange market had lessened fiscal and external pressures.

“Inflation is expected to decline over the coming months amid receding supply constraints and modest demand. However, Pakistan remains susceptible to significant external risks, including the intensification of geopolitical tensions, resurgent commodity prices, and the further tightening in global financial conditions. Efforts to build resilience need to continue,” Porter said.

The IMF mission chief said that strengthening macroeconomic sustainability and laying the conditions for balanced growth were key priorities under the SBA.

The statement by the IMF was released hours after Porter and IMF Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Tuiz called on interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said the two apprised Kakar about the “status of the negotiations held at the technical levels with the team of government of Pakistan under the first review of the SBA”.

According to the PMO, Porter acknowledged the efforts made by the government in meeting the various quarterly targets. Porter said that the efforts had resulted in the “positive conclusion of the technical-level talks”. He said that both teams had extensive talks on various aspects of the SBA.

Porter also appreciated the role played by interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar and her team and SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed in the talks.

PM Kakar thanked the IMF team for its ongoing work with Pakistan and praised the finance minister’s leadership and the contribution of her team in taking the programme forward. He also appreciated the role of the SBP governor.

“The prime minister reaffirmed the government’s enduring commitment to the reform efforts agreed with the IMF as these are aimed at stabilising Pakistan’s economy in the long run,” the statement reads.

It added that Akhtar, Ahmed, Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana and senior government officials also attended the meeting.