Pakistan, Russia pledge cultural collaboration

Pakistan and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cultural and educational cooperation through art, education, and creative exchange during a visit by the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Pakistan to the Niftysphere Institute of Arts and Design on Friday.

The visit concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing keen interest in future collaborations, including cultural exchange programmes, student opportunities, and joint artistic initiatives.

During the visit, the ambassador was received by Syed Usman Tahir, Honorary Advisor to the Federal Minister for Culture Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, who briefed him on the institute’s academic programmes, creative work, and skill-based training initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, both sides highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy, noting that Pakistan and Russia share rich cultural traditions that can be further strengthened through institutional linkages and collaboration.

The ambassador appreciated the institute’s role in promoting creative education and expressed interest in participating in upcoming cultural events and fostering partnerships with Russian institutions. The event was also attended by Misbah Khar, who commended the institute’s contribution to arts and education. highlight of the visit was a musical performance by renowned sitar player Wajih Nizami, who presented classical compositions, including a Russian melody alongside traditional Pakistani tunes.