Pakistan Thursday once again asserted it has not sold arms to Ukraine or Russia, refuting claims made by the British Broadcasting Corporation in its recently published investigation.

Addressing the Foreign Office’s weekly media briefing on Thursday, spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, said: “We are not even in a position to tell which side is using which weapon in this conflict.”

She added that the arms sold by Pakistan to anyone have an end-user certificate.

Earlier this week, BBC Urdu claimed to be in possession of documents that purportedly show Pakistan’s arms sale to Ukraine, an allegation that the Pakistani government has been consistently rejecting.

Meanwhile, during the presser, the spokesperson informed about a meeting being currently held between Pakistan and Russia to prevent counter-terrorism. “Additional Secretary Haider Shah is leading the delegation from Pakistan.”

Based on intelligence pertaining to the matter, FO said that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is in contact with illegal residents in Pakistan.

The spokesperson also spoke about Pakistan repeatedly asking the Afghan interim set-up to take action against TTP hideouts in their territory, which it said are used for attacks on Pakistan.