Pakistan playing a proactive role in promoting peace: Gilani

Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said on Sunday that Pakistan was playing a responsible and proactive role in promoting peace, reconciliation and dialogue at both the regional and international levels.

He said this while addressing the Old Ravians Association’s annual dinner held at a local hotel.

Gilani stated, “The world is changing rapidly and we must adapt ourselves to new global requirements.”

He said that Pakistan’s mediation efforts for stability in the region, particularly its diplomatic initiatives to reduce tensions and build mutual trust between Iran and the United States, were being acknowledged by the international community. He added that factors such as artificial intelligence, climate change, the digital economy, and globalization had brought new opportunities and challenges for the youth, for which modern education and practical guidance were indispensable.

Acting President said, “Government College University Lahore is not merely an educational institution, but a living monument to excellence.” Quoting a famous Persian saying, “Har cheh az darya ba darya rasad” (what flows from the river returns to the river), Gilani remarked, “Tonight, I feel I have come back to my river, to the corridors that once echoed with our laughter, to the lawns where we dreamed of changing the world, and to this great institution that shaped not just our careers, but our very souls.” He emphasized that he was present not as the Chairman Senate or a former prime minister, but simply as an Old Ravian. “Let me admit, no title has ever made me prouder,” he said. “Seeing you all tonight is like opening a cherished album, every face tells a story, every smile recalls a memory.”Recalling his student days, he spoke fondly of hostel life, shared cups of tea, and lively discussions at the legendary Pak Tea House in old Anarkali. He mentioned the night-long debates on politics, sports, movies, music, culture, and international affairs, as well as the card games, light banter, and long walks that made those days unforgettable.

“I am particularly delighted to see my old hostel mates, including our General Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Sheikh. Shahbaz, we have come a long way from our days of combined studies and career planning, haven’t we? Today, we celebrate a bond that has never broken that is the magic of Ravian brotherhood,” he added. Gilani noted that for over a century and a half, GCU has produced leaders, thinkers, poets, and statesmen without ever losing its essence. He highlighted that several national leaders studied at the institution.