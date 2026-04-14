Trump may visit Islamabad to finalise peace accord with Iran: reports

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump is likely to visit Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, to finalise the peace agreement with Iran, Sajid Tarar, an analyst on US-Pakistan relations and South Asia geopolitics, made the claims on Tuesday.

The claim comes amid reports that both sides could engaged in a second round of talks after the meeting in Islamabad concluded without any deal.

Both nations are maintaining communication, according to Reuters and the Associated Press. US officials indicate that a follow-up round of talks could take place as early as Thursday.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance signaled that a lot of progress have been made in talks with Iran.

In an interview on Fox News, he said the ball was in Iran’s court.

Sajid Tarar’s Social Media Post

Tarar wrote: Chater is everywhere in Washington DC that president Trump is going to islamabad Pakistan himself to meet Iranian delegation to finalize the Islamabad accord”.

He posted the tweet in response to a post made by Ashok Swain, Indian-born Swedish academic, stating: “Pakistan is soon going to host the 2nd round of Islamabad Talks between Iran and the US. It will give 2nd round of heartburn to the Indian media”.

Chater is everywhere in Washington DC that president Trump is going to islamabad Pakistan himself to meet Irani delegation to finalize the Islamabad accord. #Pakistanhameshazindabad https://t.co/ARHuN9XfAa — Sajid N. Tarar (@sajidtarar) April 14, 2026

The US and Iranian delegations engaged in 21-hour-long negotiations in Islamabad at weekend. A source told international media that at one point there were strong hopes that both sides would reach an agreement. However, things changed within no time, he added.

PM Shehbaz Vows to Continue De-Escalation Efforts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan will continue to play a key role in fostering lasting peace in the region.

During a federal cabinet session, he updated members on Pakistan’s involvement in the recent U.S.–Iran talks and reaffirmed the country’s dedication to promoting regional stability through dialogue and diplomacy.

He expressed optimism over the progress made in the negotiations and highlighted Pakistan’s unique position in facilitating discussions between the United States and Iran after decades of limited engagement. The talks, held in Islamabad at Pakistan’s initiative, involved high-level delegations from both nations.

Sharif thanked the leaders of Iran and the United States for accepting Pakistan’s invitation, calling it a significant honor for both himself and the nation. He revealed that the two sides agreed to a two-week ceasefire, with intense negotiations lasting 21 hours. Pakistan’s mediation role, he noted, has been crucial in maintaining the ceasefire while efforts continue to address remaining issues.

The prime minister described the successful facilitation as a historic achievement and a source of national pride.