Pakistan Navy ships participate in Int’l Maritime Exercise (IMX 2019)

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy Ships SHAMSHEER (with embarked helicopter), MUHAFIZand Pakistan Navy’s Long Range Maritime Patrol (LRMP) P3C Aircraft participated in International Maritime Exercise -2019 (IMX-19) conducted in Arabian Sea, Gulf and Gulf of Oman. Naval assets and personnel from more than 50 countries participated in the exercise which continued for more than two weeks.

International Maritime Exercise-2019provided Pakistan Navy an opportunity to enhance interoperability with the world navies. During the exercise, both Pakistan Navy Ships SHAMSFIEER and MUHAFIZ also visited Muscat and Bahrain, respectively. During Port visits, receptions were also held onboard both ships which were attended by senior officers of host navies, diplomats, dignitaries/ notables from host countries and Pakistani communityand officers/ personnelfrom ships participating in IMX-19 exercise.

Pakistan Navy, in line with Government of Pakistan’s policies, has always remained committed in playing its role in ensuring maritime safety and security in the region.Participation of Pakistan Navy units in exercise IMX-19 would cement Pakistan’s image as a responsible state, contributing to the maritime order throughinternational maritime collaborative security mechanisms like Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP)&participation in Combined Maritime Force (CMF); aimed at ensuringsafety and security of global commons.

The international platform of IMX-19 was also optimally utilized to apprise international community about Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, the plight of Kashmiri people and Pakistan’s continued support to the just & rightful struggle of Kashmiris till resolution of the issue.—PR