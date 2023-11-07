Ambassador Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam of the Islamic Republic of Iran had a productive meeting with the caretaker Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum, Muhammad Ali on Monday. The discussions during this significant meeting encompassed various aspects of mutual interest, reinforcing the already strong and brotherly relations that exist between Iran and Pakistan.

One of the key focal points of their conversation was the continued collaboration between the two nations in the energy sector. Given the importance of energy resources and their role in economic development, both sides expressed a commitment to further enhancing cooperation in the field of energy. This cooperation may encompass various aspects, including energy generation, distribution, and exploration of new avenues for mutual benefit.

Moreover, they discussed the potential for strengthening trade ties, especially in the energy sector. Both countries have shared interests and could benefit from the exchange of energy resources. This could lead to increased economic integration and the development of projects that could potentially transform the energy landscape in the region.

In addition to energy-related matters, the discussions touched upon a range of other topics, such as regional security and stability. Both Iran and Pakistan share common goals and concerns in this regard and seek to promote peace and prosperity in the region. The meeting allowed for the exchange of views on regional dynamics and the potential for collaboration in addressing shared challenges.