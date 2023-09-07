RAWALPINDI – Top military commanders of the Pakistan Army on Thursday decided to tighten the noose around those who were involved in hampering the country’s economic growth.

The statement came at the conclusion of the 259th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, ISPR said.

Pakistan Armed Forces members paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhadas including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and Citizens who laid their lives for the safety, security and territorial integrity of the country.

The Commemoration of Defence and Martyrs Day on 6 September across the country by all segments of the society was appreciated for which the Armed Forces of Pakistan remain ever thankful to our proud nation, it said.

Top members of the Army vowed to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats and re-affirmed that inimical propagandists’ desperate attempts to cause wedge between the state institutions and the public are indicative of their mounting desperation and will only result into more humiliation of such elements, InshaAllah.

During the CCC, participants were also briefed on the prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and own strategy in response to the evolving threat.

Gen Asim and top generals expressed the resolve that all militants, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with full might of the state.

The press release also mentioned that the need for speedy development of economic potential of Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) and Border Districts of Balochistan for sustainable peace and growth was also emphasised.

Army Chief stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of the formations. Gen Asim hailed commanders for their constant focus on the wellbeing of their soldiers and maintenance of morale which constituted the foundation of Army’s operational readiness.

CCC members reiterated to continue full support of ongoing efforts in uplifting the socioeconomic growth under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and wholeheartedly assisting the government in curbing all illegal activities which hamper economic stability, growth and investors’ confidence.