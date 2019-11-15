Pak to be bridge-builder now, not ally in any foreign war: PM Imran compares India to Nazi Germany

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday the lesson that Pakistan distilled from war on terror is that the country will never become part of someone else’s war.

Addressing a conference titled International Margalla Dialogue in Islamabad, he said the country which remained at the forefront in the war against terrorism will no longer partake in any conflict. Countless sacrifices, Prime Minister Khan added Pakistan suffered huge losses.

About repression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said Indian forces have been perpetrating atrocities against the people of Kashmir to coerce them into eschewing their legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination and submit to their illegal acts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan compared India to the Nazi Germany, stating that an extremist Hindutva ideology was fast gaining ground in the country.

“It has been more than 100 days since India illegally annexed occupied Kashmir,” he said. “More than eight million people are living difficult lives in the ares.” He said that like the Nazi Germany, a Hindutva ideology was gaining ground in India.

The prime minister praised Saudi Arabia and said that whenever Pakistan required help the kingdom had always come to its aid. He said that Pakistan’s importance could not be denied due to its strategic location.

“Pakistan has tried to resolve the dispute between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” he said. “We have also mediated between Iran and the United States.”

Prime Minister Imran said that if Iran sanctions were lifted from Iran, the country could become a regional power. “Iran emerging as an economic power could prove beneficial for Pakistan,” he said.

He cited the examples of both the United States and China on spending money and how it had impacted the two countries.

“We can learn from the examples of the US and China,” he said. “While one focused on spending billions on war, the other developed its infrastructure,” he added.

About the Afghan peace process, the prime minister said peace in the war-torn country is beneficial not only to Pakistan but for the whole region, especially the landlocked Central Asian Republics. He added Pakistan is playing its role for peace in Afghanistan as there is no military solution to this issue and it should be resolved politically.

Imran Khan pointed out that Pakistan is also making efforts to ensure that there is no conflict in the region for which it is also reaching out to Iranian and Saudi leadership for forging tranquility among the brotherly Muslim countries.