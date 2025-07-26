Pak rupee continues to rise against Saudi Riyal – Check Today Rate

KARACHI – The buying rate of Saudi Riyal continued to fall in open market of Pakistan on Saturday as it dropped to Rs75.55 compared to previous Rs75.76.

The selling rate of Saudi Riyal also recorded a decline and stood at Rs75 88, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan.

The exchange rate of Saudi Arabia and Pakistani currencies is monitored on daily basis by overseas Pakistanis and business community.

Saudi Arabia is the largest sources of remittances received by Pakistan every month as approximately 2.7 million Pakistanis expatriates live and work in the country.

The recent statistics of the remittances also reflect it clearly as Pakistanis sent $823.3 million in wake of remittances in June 2025.

Pakistan recorded workers’ remittances inflow of $3.4 billion in June 2025, according to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday. It showed workers’ remittances increased by 7.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

During fiscal year 2024-25, workers’ remittances rose by 26.6 per cent to $38.3 billion as compared with $30.3 billion in 2023-24.

In terms of remittances, the United Arab Emirates stood second with $717.2 million, United Kingdom with $537.6 million and United States of America with $281.2 million.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR)

The appreciation of the Pakistani Rupee brings positive economic signals, including reduced inflation and lower import costs. A stronger rupee can ease the country’s external debt burden, as repayments in foreign currency become less expensive. It also boosts investor confidence and stabilizes fuel prices, which are crucial for daily consumption. However, it may slightly impact export competitiveness.

Saudi Riyal (SAR)

The Saudi Riyal benefits from strong oil revenues and economic reforms under Vision 2030. A stable or rising riyal enhances purchasing power for citizens and expatriates, supporting imports and international investments.

How Strengthening Riyal Benefits Pakistanis

A strengthening Saudi Riyal brings several benefits for Pakistanis receiving remittances from Saudi Arabia. When the Riyal gains value against the Pakistani Rupee, each Riyal sent back home converts into more Rupees.

This means families in Pakistan receive greater financial support, helping cover rising costs, education, healthcare, and savings. It also boosts purchasing power and stimulates local economic activity. Increased remittance value can reduce dependence on local loans and improve living standards.

Additionally, it encourages more overseas workers to remit funds, knowing their families benefit more from each transaction. Overall, a stronger Riyal strengthens household stability in Pakistan.