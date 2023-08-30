At the invitation of H.E. Mr. Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit organized by the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation in the city of Kazan on 27-30 August 2023 under the title: The role of traditional values in the education of children and youth in the modern world.

The statement of the OIC General Secretariat was delivered by Mr. Boubakary Maiga, Head of the Youth and Sports Department, in which he appreciated the efforts made by H.E. President Rustam Minnikhanov to strengthen relations between the Russian Federation and the Muslim world, in his capacity as Head of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group. Head of the Youth and Sports Department also confirmed that the General Secretariat supports the efforts and initiatives of the Republic of Tatarstan in the field of youth empowerment and sports development.—PR