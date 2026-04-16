OGDCL unveils Pakistan’s largest oil and gas discovery in Kohat

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced Pakistan’s largest oil and gas discovery in Kohat.

It achieved the historic milestone at the Bara Gazi X-1 well in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, inaugurated commercial production from the well, describing the achievement as a significant step for Pakistan’s energy security.

He noted that the project is expected to save the country approximately $329 million in foreign exchange annually while boosting domestic reserves and reducing reliance on imported energy.

According to OGDCL, the Bara Gazi X-1 well represents the largest oil and gas discovery in Pakistan’s history.

Current production levels have reached 15,000 barrels of oil per day and 45 million cubic feet of gas, with plans to increase output to 25,000 barrels per day and 60 million cubic feet in the future.

The project was developed in one of Pakistan’s most challenging regions, where OGDCL employed advanced technology to ensure efficient and safe operations.

An 8-kilometer pipeline was installed in record time as part of this major operational achievement.

The Bara Gazi X-1 well now contributes nearly 10 percent of Pakistan’s total crude oil production, marking it as the highest-producing well in the company’s portfolio and a landmark success in the nation’s exploration history.