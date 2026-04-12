No deal, optimism remains

Expectations were understandably high ahead of US-Iran talks in Islamabad. There was cautious optimism that, with Pakistan’s mediation and urgency created by recent hostilities, the two sides might at least inch toward a workable agreement. Yet, seasoned observers were equally aware that these were never going to be easy negotiations. Decades of mistrust dating back to rupture in relations following the Iranian Revolution combined with bitter residue of the forty-day war, meant that deep divides could not be bridged in a single sitting.

The outcome, while apparently disappointing, is not entirely surprising. Following the negotiations, US Vice President JD Vance, said the 21-hour marathon discussions failed to yield an agreement. However, Vance’s remarks were not devoid of optimism. He emphasised that the talks involved substantive discussions, a phrase that should not be overlooked. In diplomacy, the quality and depth of engagement often matter as much as immediate outcomes, and the exchange of proposals on sanctions, nuclear policy and regional security signals that both sides came prepared to engage seriously. From Tehran’s perspective, the tone was similarly measured. The spokesperson of Iranian Ministry of foreign affairs highlighted that the two sides had reached an understanding on a number of issues, even as differences persisted on a handful of critical points. His remarks are significant in that they frame the talks not as a failure, but as a step within a longer, incremental process. He also pointed to the atmosphere of mistrust in which the negotiations were conducted, reminding that expectations of a swift agreement were unrealistic from the outset.

Indeed, one of the most important aspects of the Islamabad talks lies not in what they achieved, but in the very fact that they took place. These discussions represent a rare instance of direct engagement between the United States and Iran after decades of estrangement. That the two sides were willing to sit across the table for nearly a full day of intense negotiations reflects a shared recognition: that continued confrontation is neither sustainable nor desirable. Diplomacy, particularly between adversaries with such a fraught history, is inherently slow, complex and often frustrating. Breakthroughs are rarely immediate; they are built through sustained dialogue, incremental compromises and the gradual rebuilding of trust. It would therefore be misleading to characterise these talks as futile. On the contrary, Pakistan’s role in bringing the two sides together deserves recognition. By facilitating dialogue between two deeply mistrustful adversaries, Islamabad has demonstrated the value of proactive diplomacy in a polarised international environment. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar rightly emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum. His call for both parties to uphold the ceasefire and continue discussions reflects a pragmatic understanding of how such negotiations evolve. The areas of convergence identified during the talks, however limited, provide a foundation upon which future engagements can build.

More broadly, the continuation of dialogue is not merely a diplomatic preference, it is a strategic necessity. The war has already inflicted significant human suffering and economic disruption. Its repercussions extend far beyond the immediate region, affecting global markets, energy supplies and geopolitical stability. In an interconnected world, prolonged conflict between major regional actors inevitably generates ripple effects that are felt across continents. The international community, therefore, cannot afford to remain indifferent. The path forward is clear, even if it is not easy. Both Washington and Tehran should build on the limited progress achieved in Islamabad and remain committed to sustained engagement. Confidence-building measures and continued mediation efforts can gradually narrow the gaps that currently seem insurmountable. Pakistan, for its part, has indicated its willingness to continue facilitating this process. This is a constructive and necessary role, one that should be supported by broader international community. Ultimately, diplomacy remains the only viable path to a durable resolution. War has already demonstrated its capacity to devastate lives and destabilise regions; a return to hostilities would only deepen these wounds. The Islamabad talks have kept the door to dialogue open. That, in itself, is no small achievement. The hope now is that wiser judgment prevails. By continuing to engage, even amid disagreements, the two sides can move incrementally toward an outcome that ensures peace and stability not just for themselves, but for the wider world.