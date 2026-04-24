NLPD, CMG celebrate World Book Day

National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), in collaboration with China Media Group (CMG), organized a special event on Thursday to mark World Book Day.

Titled “Understanding Our 75 Years,” the event was held at the NLPD premises and aimed to highlight literary and cultural ties, as well as shared historical perspectives between Pakistan and China. The ceremony showcased the 75-year journey of China-Pakistan relations, rooted in friendship, cultural harmony and intellectual exchange. It brought together writers, researchers, academics, think tank representatives, and members of political and civil society.

Speakers at the event reflected on various dimensions of the longstanding bilateral relationship, emphasizing mutual trust, shared development, and the importance of strengthening cultural and academic linkages through books and knowledge exchange.

Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division, Farah Naz Akbar, who presided over the event, described books as a powerful source of intellectual growth and guidance. She stressed that the enduring Pakistan-China friendship could be effectively conveyed to younger generations through literature and educational activities, enabling them to better understand the historical significance of the relationship.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute, highlighted the success story of more than seven decades of Pakistan-China cooperation and urged the youth to learn from this historic partnership and play their role in further strengthening bilateral ties.

Director General of the National Language Promotion Department, Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, termed literary and cultural connections a key driver of deeper Pakistan-China relations and shared insightful proposals in this regard.

Chairperson of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Dr Najeeba Arif, said that Pakistan-China relations serve as a model across multiple sectors. She emphasized the need to enhance intellectual dialogue and engagement among youth, adding that Pakistan could benefit from China’s development experience.

Economist Bilal Janjua pointed out that there remains significant potential to expand Pakistan-China cooperation, describing China’s rapid and sustainable development as a practical model worth emulating.

Educationist and former CPEC Project Director Dr Hassan Daood Butt highlighted Chinese President Xi Jinping’s global vision, underscoring the importance of mutual respect, partnership and cultural harmony among nations. He noted that China’s development reflects long-term planning and consistency, and called for expanded academic, research and cultural collaboration between the two countries.

Sadia Haider, in charge of the China Study Centre at COMSATS University, said that educational cooperation between Pakistan and China has been encouraging, with a large number of Pakistani students pursuing higher education and advanced technologies in Chinese institutions.

TV artist and journalist Rebecca Abdul shared her professional experience in China, describing it as a unique example of development, discipline and national cohesion, where harmony between leadership and the public is clearly visible.

The event concluded with speakers referencing various books highlighting China’s development, leadership vision and sustainable policies.

Participants noted that such initiatives not only promote a culture of reading but also open new avenues for strengthening intellectual, cultural and educational ties between Pakistan and China.