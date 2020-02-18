New Delhi introduces a new law to crush human rights in IOK India plotting to kill Syed Ali Gilani

Srinagar

In another anti-Kashmir move after the revocation of its special status enshrined in the Indian constitution under Article 370, New Delhi is going to play with the Muslim majority character of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the name of delimitation of Assembly constituencies.

At the behest of India’s Department of Legislative Affairs of the Ministry of Law and Justice, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora named Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee to the proposed Delimitation Commission for occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

An official of the Commission said the EC was ready to provide secretarial assistance to the Commission once appointed, as it is required to do. The EC had held a meeting in August 2019 to discuss the delimitation process and enrolled two officials who had worked on previous delimitation exercises.

According to the Delimitation Commission Act, the Delimitation Commission appointed by New Delhi has to have three members: a serving or retired judge of the Indian Supreme Court as the chairperson, and the Chief Election Commissioner or Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC and the IOJ&K Election Commissioner as ex-officio members.

Analysts and political pundits, who have a close watch on the Narendra Modi government’s anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim policies, say the fresh move is aimed at torpedoing the Muslim dominant character of the Kashmir Valley in the assembly through gerrymandering.

The Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements issued in Srinagar said that India was conspiring to let Syed Ali Gilani die by denying him access to proper treatment, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the statements while declaring the APHC Chairman as a great and most revered leader of South Asia for his long struggle for the Kashmir cause said that his desire to be buried in the martyrs’ graveyard of Srinagar had upset Indian authorities.

While Indian authorities was not allowing people to visit the ailing All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman (APHCC) Syed Ali Gilani, who besides other ailments, is severely suffering from chest infection for the past few days.

Indian forces have been deployed in bulk outside the Hyderpora residence of the veteran leader to make it sure that no one enters the house to inquire about his health. The forces are vigorously searching vehicles and frisking people before sending them back from the area.

