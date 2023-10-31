Fida Hussnain Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif is due to chair a high-level meeting of the party today at Jati Umrah after four-year long self-imposed exile in London.

The key figures within the PML-N including party president Shehbaz Sharif, Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and others would take part in the meeting.

The discussion on the country’s political landscape, upcoming general elections and other important matters are part of the agenda. The huddle would also discuss Nawaz Sharif’s return and resumption of political activities in the country. The leaders will mainly focus on the party’s election campaign and manifesto in the huddle. The provincial level presidents of the party would present the names of the potential candidates for the forthcoming general elections, the sources said.

Earlier in the day, Mian Nawaz Sharif visited the residence of former Federal Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry. Maryam Nawaz also accompanied him during the visit. Nawaz Sharif expressed his condolences on the passing of Anza Tariq and prayed for the departed soul.