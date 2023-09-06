The district administration during the inspection booked 15 nanbais (bread sellers) from various areas of the University Town for violating the prescribed weight of roti.

According to the district administration on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner Samera Saba in adherence to the instruction of Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, inspected the weight of bread during evening hours in areas including Palosai and Forest Bazaar.

During inspection 15 nanbais were found selling roti with less weight, following which AC Samera Saba arrested them for facing legal action.