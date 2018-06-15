NA speaker felicitates nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD : Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker National Assembly has extended his warm greetings to Muslim Ummah and the fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, Speaker National Assembly said that he felicitates his elders, brothers, sisters and children on the joyous occasion of Eid. “We are thankful to Allah Almighty who gave us the opportunity to keep fasts, offer prayers and help our needy brothers and sisters during the month of Ramzan’’ the Speaker said.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the Eid day brings happiness for us; however the true joy relates with taking care of the needs of our poor brothers and sisters and to include them in our pleasures. Our acts should help to smooth the social irregularities and promote the spirit of sacrifice, mutual harmony and fraternity. Only then we can provide strong foundation for the establishment of a welfare Islamic society, he said.

He said that on this day let us renew our pledge and pray for the prosperity and development of entire Muslim Ummah. He prayed to Allah Almighty to guide all the Muslims to chose right path and help them follow the true spirit of Islam and protect them from every evil. “May Allah help and protect us all. Ameen”, he added. The Speaker called upon the nation to stand united on every issue of national importance to overcome the challenges confronting to the country at present.