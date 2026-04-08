Multilateralism is waning

Faiza Zafar

Things fall apart; The centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world”.

Little did Irish bard William Butler know that his lines would become a reflection of the global cultural chaos hitting the world in the 21st century. These lines prophetically demonstrate that the situation has almost become similar to the metaphorical presentation of the world of that time. Multilateralism, the practice of multiple countries working together to address common challenges, has long been the cornerstone of the international order.

The concept evolved in the aftermath of World War II, whereby institutions like the United Nations and the World Trade Organization came into existence for global cooperation. Unfortunately, the glorious days of multilateralism did not last long due to various forces that have a role in destroying the concept of a global community. Haldan Fokes highlights factors like rise of nationalism and populism, exponential rise in south and north states divide and the growing xenophobia in some states have adverse effects and far-reaching repercussions for the global community.

In modern world politics, multilateralism is increasingly failing. We have witnessed the ineffectiveness of these so-called organisations like the United Nations Organisation and International Court of Justice especially during the last three years of Israel-Palestine conflict where the UN could not stop the mass ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. The genocide had let to the deaths of thousands of women and children in Gaza but the repeated misusage of veto power by the permanent members of UNSC reflects the stark reality of deteriorating multilateralism.

It has also been evidenced by the recent war where Iran-US and Israel are engaged in a complex conflict while pushing the entire Middle Eastern region into a war situation. The downfall of multilateralism is reflected as the major nations have increasingly relied on unilateral military acts and strategic alliances to settle disputes rather than utilizing multilateral organisations like the UN or collective diplomatic frameworks. The U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran, killing hundreds of young innocent girls as well as significant Iran’s officials and the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader was all carried out without the UNSC’s approval, have drawn global criticism as both international law and the UN Charter were breached. Global actors are still split, with many nations either staying mute or siding with rival geopolitical blocs instead of seeking coordinated diplomatic solutions. This division has made it more difficult to make decisions as a group and has made it possible for regional tensions to turn into larger conflicts.

The waning of multilateralism reflects a broader level shift in the international politics driven by various forces like nationalism, populism, regionalism, religious extremism and increasing polarization of unilateralists as well as bilateral approaches. The lack of enforcement mechanisms are responsible for shifting the dynamics of the powers while competing for the national interests rather than global interests. As the world becomes more globalized and issues transcend borders, the need for cooperative global governance is the need of an hour to navigate the challenges between national sovereignty and collective action. Multilateral platforms offer a forum for discussion, consensus-building, and coordinated action at a time when regional conflicts, humanitarian crises, and geopolitical tensions continue to jeopardise global stability. Hence, promoting peace, defending human rights, and guaranteeing long-term solutions to the urgent problems confronting the world community today all depend on effective multilateral cooperation.