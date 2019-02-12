Minorities in Pakistan

Recently a Hindu temple in Khairpur’s Kumb area was attacked where assailants set fire to statues and holy books. We all know that Islamic teachings do not allow anyone to set anyone’s religious faith on fire by such heinous acts. As Quaid-i-Azam, the founder of Pakistan, also uttered this freedom in his August 11th 1947 speech that “You are free, you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed that has nothing to do with the business of the State.”

Hindu-Muslim co-existence is not a new phenomenon in Sindh as they have been living together with religious harmony since decades. But in the recent past numerous incidences have been reported that depict the hegemony of religious extremism in Sindh. It seems deliberate attempt to inject hatred between two religious communities in Sindh where religious harmony is exemplary no matter what was the culture of Pakistan in terms of religious co-existence.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has stated that the nation has failed to make progress on a number of issues, ranging from forced disappearances to women’s rights and protection of religious minorities. In this particular case government took notice of the incident which is good gesture from the state for the perpetrators as higher officials visited the place too and Prime Minister ordered an investigation in order to take rapid and decisive action against the perpetrators.

NAUSHABA ABID

Islamabad

